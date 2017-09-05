“Blur Collar”: One Of The Most Timely Movies You Probably Never Saw…

Back in 1978, Paul Schrader was riding high as the screenwriter of Martin Scorsese”s “Taxi Driver” and he parlayed that success into his directorial debut, “Blue Collar”. The film starred Richard Pryor, Harvey Keitel, and Yaphet Kotto as three Detroit auto workers who, to get out from under various monetary obligations, decide to rob their own Union.

When I saw it upon it’s release I was totally blown away and recently. almost forty years later, revisited it and wasn’t the least bit let down except for the fact that the societal problems it took on back then are very much still with us today. If you have any feeling for (or for that matter, questions about) our “working men” I urge you to check it out. It raises some hard and relevant question…and even if that’s not your trip, it’s a great and very overlooked movie

