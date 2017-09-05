Check It Out: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

Filed Under: freddie mercury, Queen, rami malek
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Rami Malek accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Mr. Robot' onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In honor of what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 71st birthday, Entertainment Weekly gave fans a first-look at the forthcoming Bohemian Rhapsody film with Rami Malek starring as the Queen front-man.

The film, not set to debut until Christmas 2018, will pick up during Mercury’s life when he began to work with Brian May and Roger Taylor and will run through 1985, six years prior to his unfortunate passing.

Though fans were all voting for Sacha Baron Cohen to play the rock star, Malek is undoubtedly surprising everyone with the striking resemblance. Check it out below!

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly as he recalled the first time he was put into costume, “it’s a very affirming moment.”

Learn more from Entertainment Weekly.

What do you think? Are you excited to watch?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live