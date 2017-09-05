Classic Rock Almanac September 5, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Fifty years ago today (September 5th, 1967), The Beatles recorded the basic tracks for “I Am the Walrus” at Abbey Road Studios.

In the song’s lyrics, what is climbing up the Eiffel Tower? a) Yellow matter custard

b) Elementary penguins

c) Semolina piltchard

d) Crabalocker fishwife

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Joe South dies of heart failure at 72. He had hits (“Games People Play” and “Walk a Mile in My Shoes”) of his own and wrote for others: Billy Joe Royal (“Down in the Boondocks” and “Hush,” covered by Deep Purple) and Lynn Anderson (“I Never Promised You a Rose Garden”). He also played guitar on records by Aretha Franklin, Simon and Garfunkel and Marty Robbins.

2006-Aerosmith and Motley Crue kick off the Route of All Evil tour in Columbus, Ohio.

2001-Don Henley, Courtney Love, LeAnn Rimes and other musicians appear at the California State Senate in Sacramento, as lawmakers examine California statutes governing record deals.

2000-Def Leppard is inducted into Hollywood’s Rockwalk on Sunset Boulevard. Queen guitarist Brian May gives the induction speech.

1996-Capitol Records releases the 10-hour Beatles Anthology videotape set.

1990-BB King receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1975-Paul McCartney & Wings get a gold record for “Listen to What the Man Says.”

1965-In Los Angeles, The Rolling Stones begin two days of sessions that produce “Get Off My Cloud,” “I’m Free” and other tracks.

1964-The Animals‘ “House of the Rising Sun” starts a three-week run atop the Billboard singles chart.

BIRTHDAYS