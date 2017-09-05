The Daily Cut: Queen “We Will Rock You”

Queen: “We Will Rock You”

ALBUM: News of the World

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Brian May

The B-side of “We Are the Champions,” which peaked at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Queen guitarist Brian May wrote “We Will Rock You.” He clears up what he says is the biggest misconception about the song. “People always ask me, ‘How did we do the drums?’ There were no drums on ‘We Will Rock You.’ It’s just us stamping on boards in Wessex Studio and clapping many, many times. This is the days before Prime Time delays and stuff like that. We just put various different tapes delays on different speed machines and worked it all out so that no two delays were the same and no two delays were multiples of each other. I was very into all that. I was a very technical young boy. So we did what now you could do quite easily, but it was all done by hand.”

The late Queen singer Freddie Mercury would have been 71 years old today (September 5th).