Browns Notes: Myles Garrett Injures Ankle Wednesday, Status For Opener Now Unknown

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – A few hours after saying that “You shouldn’t be scared to take anybody down,” Myles Garrett himself went down.

Garrett left Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury head coach Hue Jackson announced rekindling fears of another dose of bad luck for what seems to be a cursed franchise.

“He didn’t finish today so we will see where we are,” Jackson said.

Jackson didn’t think it was the same ankle that Garrett had been having problems with last year and in the spring but he declined to provide any other specifics about the injury.

Jackson did little to calm anyone’s fears that it could be significant.

“We will see. I don’t want to make medical decisions,” Jackson said. “I am not very good at them so we will see where we are as we move through the week.”

Earlier on Wednesday Garrett stood by his desire to bring down Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and looked forward to his first regular season game, which might now be on hold.

“That is fine. They might come after me, but there are other guys they have to pay attention to on the D line, as well, and on the defense,” Garrett said. “They don’t just have to worry about me.”

Question now is, will he even be available?

Just the Browns’ luck.

Stamp Of Approval – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised the top of the Browns draft class during his weekly conference call with Cleveland reporters.

“Those guys don’t need an endorsement from me,” Tomlin said. “They are worthy of their draft positions, and they have proven that. I have a lot of respect for those guys and preparing to compete against them this weekend. They are talented, talented guys. You can throw [Jabrill] Peppers into that discussion, as well.”

Numbers Game – Cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Derrick Kindred switched their numbers for the upcoming season. Kindred changed from 30 to 26 and McCourty picks up No. 30 after trading in 35.

New receiver Samie Coates will wear No. 1, receiver Reggie Davis 11, receiver Kasen Williams 82, offensive lineman Zach Banner 77, defensive back Michael Jordan 41 and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill will be 97.

Injury Report – DNP: LT Joe Thomas (knee); LIMITED: LG Joel Bitonio (knee), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), DL Nate Orchard (groin), DT Danny Shelton (knee), FB Danny Vitale (ankle); FULL: DL Caleb Brantley (finger), WR Kenny Britt (knee), OL Marcus Martin (toe)TE Randall Telfer (knee)