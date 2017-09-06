ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Bob Dylan reaches the top of the album chart for the first time in 30 years as Modern Times debuts at number-one in Billboard.

2006-Guitarist Marc Ford quits The Black Crowes due to concerns that “the difficult work he has done to gain his longest period of sobriety ever was in jeopardy while touring.”

2005-The Rolling Stones release A Bigger Bang.

2001-U2 receives the Video Vanguard Award at M-T-V’s Video Music Awards in New York. Bono gives the award to the surviving members of The Ramones.

1997-Elton John performs “Candle in the Wind 1997” at Princess Diana‘s funeral in London. He subsequently records it with producer George Martin.

1994-English keyboard great Nicky Hopkins, who recorded and toured with The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service and The Jeff Beck Group and played on records by The Who, The Kinks and many more, dies at age 50.

1989-Neil Young‘s satirical “This Note’s for You” video wins the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video, even though the channel had initially refused to air it.

1974-Elton John gets a gold record for “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

1974-George Harrison launches his label. His Dark Horse album will be released on Dark Horse Records — and hit the Top 5 — that winter.

1968-Eric Clapton records his solo for The Beatles‘ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

1966-John Lennon gets a short haircut for his role as “Private Gripweed” in How I Won the War. The historic clipping takes place at The Inn on the Heart in Celle, Germany.

BIRTHDAYS