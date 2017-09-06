ANNIVERSARIES
2006-Bob Dylan reaches the top of the album chart for the first time in 30 years as Modern Times debuts at number-one in Billboard.
2006-Guitarist Marc Ford quits The Black Crowes due to concerns that “the difficult work he has done to gain his longest period of sobriety ever was in jeopardy while touring.”
2005-The Rolling Stones release A Bigger Bang.
2001-U2 receives the Video Vanguard Award at M-T-V’s Video Music Awards in New York. Bono gives the award to the surviving members of The Ramones.
1997-Elton John performs “Candle in the Wind 1997” at Princess Diana‘s funeral in London. He subsequently records it with producer George Martin.
1994-English keyboard great Nicky Hopkins, who recorded and toured with The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service and The Jeff Beck Group and played on records by The Who, The Kinks and many more, dies at age 50.
1989-Neil Young‘s satirical “This Note’s for You” video wins the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video, even though the channel had initially refused to air it.
1974-Elton John gets a gold record for “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
1974-George Harrison launches his label. His Dark Horse album will be released on Dark Horse Records — and hit the Top 5 — that winter.
1968-Eric Clapton records his solo for The Beatles‘ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”
1966-John Lennon gets a short haircut for his role as “Private Gripweed” in How I Won the War. The historic clipping takes place at The Inn on the Heart in Celle, Germany.
BIRTHDAYS
William DuVall – 50 years old
Alice in Chains singer-guitarist. Born 1967.
Scott Travis – 56 years old
Judas Priest drummer. Born 1961.
Bobby Ingram – 60 years old
Molly Hatchet guitarist. Born 1957.
Micky Waller – Died in 2008
The English drummer recorded with many artists, including The Jeff Beck Group and Rod Stewart. He died from liver failure April 29th, 2008 at 63.
Roger Waters – 74 years old
He was the singer, songwriter and bassist in Pink Floyd, whose Dark Side of the Moon spent a record 741 weeks on the Billboard album chart. Now a solo artist. Born 1943.
Jimmy Reed – Died in 1976
The pioneering blues singer, guitarist and harmonica player died of respiratory failure in Oakland, California August 29th, 1976 at 50. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Born 1925.