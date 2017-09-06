The “Major League” Boys Get Back Together And, Well…

If you’re an Indians fan then the movie “Major League” probably has a special place in your heart. I mean come on, be honest…when you saw that film you were pretty sure that might be the only time you saw your team go to the World Series, right?

Well, “Major League” came out 28 years ago and those years have been relatively kind to the Tribe. But how have the years treated Jake Taylor (Tom Berenger), Roger Dorn (Corbin Bernsen), and Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn (Charlie Sheen)? Well, recently they got together for a reunion photo and you can click HERE to check ’em out…

