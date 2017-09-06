Walter Becker’s Daughter Pens Touching Tribute

Walter Becker and Donald Fagan of Steely Dan (Scott Gries/Getty)

Walter Becker of Steely Dan influenced many in his all too short time on the planet, but no one more than his daughter, Sayan. She shared some special thoughts and memories on his web site.

You loved music more than anyone I know. You’re always there bobbing your head to each beat, doing a little dance here and there, or sitting over there with your big head phones on and swaying back and forth. I could see it, your dissecting the song — listening in closely for each beat , for each musical instrument — you know, whatever you musicians do. But I get it.

Read it all HERE

If you judge a man by what is said about him when he’s gone, then Sayan’s words speak volumes.

