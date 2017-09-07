Browns Release S Calvin Pryor Following Pre-Practice Fight With WR Ricardo Louis

A pre-practice fight has cost safety Calvin Pryor a job in Cleveland.

Pryor has been released by the Browns according to head coach Hue Jackson who did not want to talk about what occurred.

“It’s an internal matter,” Jackson said. “I’m not going to get into any specifics. We did release the player and we’re moving on.”

Multiple sources tell 92.3 The Fan that Pryor and receiver Ricardo Louis got into it during the team’s morning walk-through and that initially the scuffle “wasn’t a big deal,” but as coaches intervened to diffuse the situation, Pryor refused to let it go.

And so now, Pryor goes.

“I just made a decision which we thought was best for our football team and we moved on. That is it,” Jackson said.

Louis declined to talk about what happened when asked in the locker room following practice.

“We keep internal matters within the team,” Louis said while trying to put the focus solely on facing the Steelers Sunday afternoon.

It’s been another tough 24 hours for the Browns. The fight occurred a few hours after the team announced that rookie defensive end Myles Garrett would miss a “couple of weeks” with a high ankle sprain.

“It’s very tough,” Louis said. “A lot of things happen; things happen but we have to keep moving forward and stand together as a family, as a team to help us win.”

Louis doesn’t feel the fight will be a distraction leading up to Sunday.

“Not really,” Louis said. “Things happen within the family, you keep them within the family, you move forward and we work on winning.”

Fights between teammates aren’t all that uncommon in the NFL.

“In 11 years I can’t remember a year we didn’t have fights, it’s just what happens,” left tackle Joe Thomas said. “Even going back to high school, college, those are just things that happen.”

A player being cut because of one, well, it’s rare.

“That’s never happened, so that’s probably a first,” Thomas said.