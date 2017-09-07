Classic Rock Almanac September 7, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders celebrates her 66th birthday today (September 7th).

When the Ohio native was 18, she was at the scene of what historical event? a) The Altamont Speedway Free Festival

b) The May Day protests in Washington D.C.

c) The Kent State student shootings

d) The press conference at which Paul McCartney announced the breakup of The Beatles

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Genesis begin the North American leg of their reunion tour in Toronto.

2003-Warren Zevon dies of lung cancer at his LA home at 56. His final album, The Wind, had been released just 11 days earlier.

2000-Bono attends the United Nations Millennium Summit. The U2 singer delivers a petition calling for the cancellation of debt by impoverished countries to UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

1996-Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres marries Eva Herzigova. The marriage will end in divorce less than two years later.

1987-Despite threats by Roger Waters to sue promoters if the show goes on, Pink Floyd kicks off A Momentary Lapse of Reason tour in Ottawa, Canada.

1985-The David Bowie – Mick Jagger cover of “Dancing in the Street” enters the UK pop chart at number-one.

1984-At the Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Bruce Springsteen sings “Rave On” in honor of Buddy Holly‘s birthday.

1979-In England, Gary Numan releases The Pleasure Principle, the album that contains his only U-S hit, “Cars.”

1978-Ex-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious performs a solo show at Max’s Kansas City in New York City.

1973-Elton John, who has yet to come out of the closet, is introduced at the Hollywood Bowl by porn star Linda Lovelace, who says, “Here he is, the biggest, largest, most gigantic and fantastic man, the co-star of my next movie…Elton John.”

1972-The Doobie Brothers‘ “Listen to the Music” enters Billboard‘s singles chart.

1968-The Doors‘ Waiting for the Sun starts a four-week stay at number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1968-Although not billed as such, Led Zeppelin plays its first two shows ever — in Denmark. Billed as The New Yardbirds and there to fulfill concert obligations Jimmy Page had as the only holdover from the now-defunct Yardbirds, the quartet plays a place called Teen Club — Box 45 in Gladsaxe in the early evening, then move on to the Brondby Pop Club in Copenhagen.

BIRTHDAYS