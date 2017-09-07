So Where’s Irma Heading?

Having been a rider out of hurricanes from my living in Orlando for 15 years, been through roughly a dozen plus of em, I’ve never seen a storm like this keep it’s energy for as long as Irma has. Usually, especially when you get to a Cat 3 storm or higher, they just start to lose energy because it’s tough to keep those winds spinning aloft for more than 3 days or more. Hence why you see big one’s like Harvey recently which was a Cat 5 become a 3 when it made landfall. Not this gal, Irma has now been a Cat 5 storm for now going on 5 days with winds of 170 mph or higher. And that’s what she hit St. Martin with. With that world famous airport where tourists grab hold of the fence while planes take off, that airport is no longer there unfortunately. Because Irma made it a parking lot with 185 mph winds.

So where is Irma headed next? She’s expected to make a glancing, landfall strike around Miami this Saturday. Then if the current forecast’s hold true, Irma’s heading straight north to around Savannah, Georgia. And thanks to WTOC-TV with how folks there are getting ready for her.

