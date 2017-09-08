Classic Rock Almanac September 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
1990-Jon Bon Jovi scores a number-one with “Blaze of Glory,” his first solo hit. Jeff Beck plays guitar on the song from the soundtrack of Young Guns 2.
1988-Elton John sells off some of his costumes and memorabilia at Sotheby’s in London. The auction raises more than $6-million for his AIDS charity.
1976-Heart‘s debut, Dreamboat Annie, gets a gold album.
1973-The Allman Brothers Band‘s Brothers and Sisters starts a five-week run at the top of Billboard‘s album chart. It’s their only number-one album to date.
1968-The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” and “Revolution” performances, taped four days earlier in front of a live studio audience, are premiered on David Frost‘s U-K program, Frost On Sunday.
BIRTHDAYS
Ray Wilson – 49 years old
He followed Phil Collins as the lead singer of Genesis and made one album with the group in 1997. He has recorded more extensively as a solo singer-guitarist. Born 1968.
Pig Pen (Ron McKernan) – Died in 1973
The Grateful Dead organist died of liver failure connected to his alcoholism March 8th, 1973 at 27. Born 1945.