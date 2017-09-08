Classic Rock Almanac September 8, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

1990-Jon Bon Jovi scores a number-one with “Blaze of Glory,” his first solo hit. Jeff Beck plays guitar on the song from the soundtrack of Young Guns 2.

1988-Elton John sells off some of his costumes and memorabilia at Sotheby’s in London. The auction raises more than $6-million for his AIDS charity.

1976-Heart‘s debut, Dreamboat Annie, gets a gold album.

1973-The Allman Brothers Band‘s Brothers and Sisters starts a five-week run at the top of Billboard‘s album chart. It’s their only number-one album to date.

1968-The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” and “Revolution” performances, taped four days earlier in front of a live studio audience, are premiered on David Frost‘s U-K program, Frost On Sunday.

BIRTHDAYS