WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindians Are Rolling

Last year it was 14 wins in a row, now top that by 1. And just when the Tribe were doing that win 3, lose 4 then repeat earlier in the season now it seems Tito’s bunch are really in a groove. Tell ya, the guy I’m really glad they got was outfielder Jay Bruce. Loved him when he was with the Reds, seemed he wanted, welcomed a return to Ohio because playing for the National League New York Mets certainly was no fun for him this year.

Thanks to MLB.com HERE is the recap from last night’s 15th win against the Chicago White Sox. You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

http://m.mlb.com/news/article/253103856/indians-win-15th-straight-sweeping-white-sox/