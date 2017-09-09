AC/DC at The “Q”…..One Year Ago Today!!

Angus Young at the Q! (Photo Credit: Chris V. CBS Radio Cleveland)

It was one year ago, September 6th, when AC/DC rocked the Q!  What a show it was.  Of course Axl Rose replaced former lead singer Brian Johnson after he was told that he could suffer permanent loss of hearing if he continued on with the band.  A sold out house and of course, AC/DC did not disappoint!  With second row tickets, the view was absolutely unbelievable!  Here was their set list:

  1. Rock or Bust
  2. Shoot to Thrill
  3. Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be
  4. Back in Black
  5. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
  6. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  7. Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation
  8. Thunderstruck
  9. High Voltage
  10. Rock ‘n’ Roll Train
  11. Hells Bells
  12. Given the Dog a Bone
  13. If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
  14. Live Wire
  15. Sin City
  16. You Shook Me All Night Long
  17. Shot Down in Flames
  18. Have a Drink on Me
  19. T.N.T.
  20. Whole Lotta Rosie
  21. Let There Be Rock

Encore:
Highway to Hell

Riff Raff

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

 

I hope that you were there. AC/DC is not likely to return ever again.  Their bassist, Cliff Williams has retired, Malcolm has dementia, Brian is not likely to return either due to health reasons, and the only original member left is Angus.  But they will remain one of the greatest rock bands that ever existed.  And to me, the greatest of all time!  Thanks for all of your music, your hard work and sacrifices over the years. R.I.P. Bon!

