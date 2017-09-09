AC/DC at The “Q”…..One Year Ago Today!!

It was one year ago, September 6th, when AC/DC rocked the Q! What a show it was. Of course Axl Rose replaced former lead singer Brian Johnson after he was told that he could suffer permanent loss of hearing if he continued on with the band. A sold out house and of course, AC/DC did not disappoint! With second row tickets, the view was absolutely unbelievable! Here was their set list:

Rock or Bust Shoot to Thrill Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be Back in Black Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation Thunderstruck High Voltage Rock ‘n’ Roll Train Hells Bells Given the Dog a Bone If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) Live Wire Sin City You Shook Me All Night Long Shot Down in Flames Have a Drink on Me T.N.T. Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock

Encore:

Highway to Hell

Riff Raff

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

I hope that you were there. AC/DC is not likely to return ever again. Their bassist, Cliff Williams has retired, Malcolm has dementia, Brian is not likely to return either due to health reasons, and the only original member left is Angus. But they will remain one of the greatest rock bands that ever existed. And to me, the greatest of all time! Thanks for all of your music, your hard work and sacrifices over the years. R.I.P. Bon!