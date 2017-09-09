Classic Rock Almanac September 9, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-U2 pushes Songs of Innocence free to millions of people via iTunes. Outrage, controversy and criticism ensue.

2009-The Beatles Rock Band video game is released, with 45 songs and scenes of the Fab Four playing in such locales as Abbey Road Studios, the Cavern Club, The Ed Sullivan Show, Shea Stadium and the roof of Apple Corps. The game sells more than a quarter-million copies in its first week.

2007-Farm Aid is staged for the first time in New York. Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, The Allman Brothers Band and others playing at Randall’s Island.

1996-Tom Petty‘s wife of 22 years, Jane, files for divorce from the rocker, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

1992-Van Halen‘s “Right Now” wins Best Video and two other prizes at M-T-V’s ninth annual Video Music Awards. During the show, Elton John sings “The One” and joins Guns n’ Roses on “November Rain.”

1978-The Rolling Stones release “Beast of Burden.”

1978-U2 open for an established English punk band, The Stranglers, at the Top Hat Ballroom near Dublin. The Stranglers use two dressing rooms, forcing the young locals to change behind their amps.

1978-Who Are You, The Who‘s last album with drummer Keith Moon, enters the Top 40 of Billboard‘s album chart.

1973-Having already recorded five-thousand fans singing in New York for the right channel, Todd Rundgren tapes a thousand more in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the left track of his song “Sons of 1984.” The open-air recording session ends after San Francisco police move in to bust an alleged marijuana dealer and a melee erupts, resulting in 11 arrests.

1972-The Eagles‘ “Witchy Woman” makes its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at number-78.

1971-John Lennon‘s Imagine album is released.

1965-The Monkees project begins. One day after an ad appears in The Hollywood Reporter, producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider place a casting call ad in Daily Variety. It reads, “Madness!! Auditions. Folk & roll Musicians – Singers for acting roles in new TV series. Running parts for 4 insane boys, age 17 to 21. Want spirited Ben Frank’s [an LA coffeehouse] types. Have courage to work. Must come down for interview.” Over 400 hopefuls apply, including Danny Hutton (later of Three Dog Night), Stephen Stills and Jerry Yester (of The Lovin’ Spoonful), none of whom are chosen.

BIRTHDAYS

David A. Stewart – 65 years old

He and Annie Lennox were Eurythmics. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” launched their career. In addition to a solo career, the Englishman is a solo artist, songwriter and a top producer who has worked with Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Petty and many others. Born 1952.

John McFee – 67 years old

The longtime Doobie Brothers guitarist (and pedal steel guitarist) was also in Clover, with whom he backed Elvis Costello on his debut album, My Aim Is True, and the country band Southern Pacific. He’s also done many sessions and written and produced songs for other artists. Born 1950.

Doug Ingle – 71 years old

Longtime singer-guitarist of Iron Butterfly. Born 1946.