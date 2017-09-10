Classic Rock Almanac September 10, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-U-2, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Motley Crue, John Mellencamp and Lynyrd Skynyrd with Kid Rock are among the artists who appear on ReAct Now: Music and Relief — a three-hour hurricane relief telethon that airs on MTV and VH1.

2004-The final nominees are announced for next year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. In the running for possible election are Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Pretenders, The Sex Pistols, U-2, The J. Geils Band, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Buddy Guy, Wanda Jackson, Randy Newman, The O’Jays, Gram Parsons, Percy Sledge, Patti Smith, The Stooges and Conway Twitty.

1998-Aerosmith win Best Rock Video (for “Pink”) and Best Video From a Film (for “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”) at the MTV Video Music Awards.

1988-Eric Clapton begins a U.S. tour, backed by a band that includes Mark Knopfler on guitar.

1988-Guns n’ Roses‘ “Sweet Child o’ Mine” hits number-one on the Billboard‘s singles chart, while Robert Palmer‘s “Simply Irresistible” peaks at number-two and Van Halen‘s “When It’s Love” reaches number-five.

1979-Patti Smith plays to 85-thousand people in Florence, Italy, and tells the crowd it’s her final show. She retires to begin her life in the Detroit area with husband Fred “Sonic” Smith, but returns to performing a decade later after his death.

1979-Paul McCartney, Donna Summer, Peter Frampton, Debbie Harry and Kenny Rogers share the cover of People magazine. “Music Business Blues” is the lead story about slumping ticket and album sales.

1975-Elton John gets a gold record for “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.”

1975-KISS release KISS Alive.

1973-BBC Radio bans The Rolling Stones‘ “Star Star” because the chorus repeats the “f” word a dozen times.

1966-The Beatles‘ Revolver album hits number-one in Billboard, where it remains for six weeks. It’s the group’s third chart-topping longplayer of 1966.

1964-Rod Stewart records his first single, a version of Sonny Boy Williamson‘s “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl.”

1963-As The Rolling Stones rehearse at Ken Colyer’s Jazz Club in London, they are paid a surprise visit by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who had bumped into Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham. That coincidence leads to the Stones recording the Fab Two’s “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

1963-The Beatles get big play in a major British newspaper as London’s Daily Mirror publishes their first extensive interview. They describe the group as, “Four frenzied Little Lord Fauntleroys who are making 50-thousand pounds every week.”

1955-Chuck Berry‘s “Maybellene” peaks at number-five on the pop chart.

BIRTHDAYS

Don Powell – 67 years old

The Slade drummer was seriously injured in a 1973 car crash but returned to the English glam group. Born 1950.

Joe Perry – 67 years old

The Massachusetts-born guitarist co-founded and still plays in Aerosmith although he quit the Hall of Fame band for a five-year solo career in 1979. Born 1950.

Barriemore Barlow – 68 years old

Ex-Jethro Tull drummer. Born 1949.

Cynthia Powell Lennon – Died in 2015

She met John Lennon while they were both students at Liverpool Art School. The couple’s marriage from 1962 to ’68 produced one son, Julian. She died at home in Spain on April 1st, 2015, shortly after receiving a cancer diagnosis, at 75. Born 1939.