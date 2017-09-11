Classic Rock Almanac September 11, 2017

The Mickey Hart Band performs at the 16th annual All Good Music Festival in Thornville, Ohio on Sunday, July 22nd, 2012. (Photo Credit: Carl Harp / 98.5 WNCX)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (September 11th) is Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart‘s 74th birthday.

Hart and the Dead’s other drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, are collectively known as The Rhythm Devils. For which famous movie did The Rhythm Devils record music?

a) Easy Rider
b) Apocalypse Now
c) The Deer Hunter
d) The Last Emperor

 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Bob Dylan releases his 43rd album, Love & Theft.

2000-Paul McCartney gives the opening address at the UN conference on landmines in Geneva, Switzerland, addressing some 500 diplomats and campaigners.

1996-David Bowie‘s “Telling Lies” becomes the first single by a major recording artist released exclusively on the Internet. It is on Bowie’s website for 24 hours.

1984-Bruce Springsteen breaks the attendance record at Philadelphia’s Spectrum when 16,800 fans attend the first of his six sold-out shows there.

1979-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers begin a U-S tour playing in front of a giant poster that reads, “Why MCA?,” a reference to the sale of their label to MCA.

1975-Aerosmith‘s self-titled debut album goes gold.

1967-The Beatles‘ “All You Need Is Love” is certified a million-seller.

1967-The Doors get a gold record for “Light My Fire.”

1965-The BeatlesHelp! album hits number-one in Billboard, where it will stay for nine weeks.

1965-The Rolling Stones hit number-one in England with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” which has already had its chart-topping run in the U-S.

1964-George Harrison forms a music publishing company he names Harrissongs.

1962-Seven days after their failed first try at cutting a debut single, The Beatles–with producer George Martin absent and Ringo Starr sitting on the sidelines, replaced for the session by studio drummer Andy White–record “Love Me Do” and “P-S I Love You.” Ringo only gets to play maracas and tambourine.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Shaw – 64 years old
Solo/Styx/Damn Yankees singer-guitarist. Born 1953.

Mickey Hart – 74 years old
The Dead/Planet Drum/Rhythm Devils/ex-Other Ones/ex-Grateful Dead drummer. Born 1943.

TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Apocalypse Now


