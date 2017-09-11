Hurricane Irma TV Blooper Reel

Filed Under: hurricane irma
A stop signs sits in the street following Hurricane Irma in downtown Miami, Florida, September 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

I’m not a journalist by any stretch of the imagination but what do they tell all journalists? Don’t become part of the story. And with TV stations up and down Florida, plus the news networks going with wall to wall coverage of Hurricane Irma since last Friday, reporters had to do something to fill the 24/7 news cycle and it became them.

Thanks to Fox 8 Cleveland and CNN, HERE are some of the best reporter bloopers during the storm.

Have a great day.

VIDEO: TV correspondents face danger they told others to avoid

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live