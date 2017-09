BY POPULAR DEMAND! SECOND SHOW ADDED!

MICHAEL STANLEY AND THE RESONATORS

W/ DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS

SATURDAY DECEMBER 23

HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

$1 FROM EACH TICKET SOLD WILL BENEFIT THE ST. AUGUSTINE HUNGER CENTER

WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2017

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, September 15, 2017

PRESALE: Thursday September 14th 10am – 10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

All Rocksino Shows are 21 & Over