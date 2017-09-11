Rolling Stone’s European Set List

Still rocking after 50 years, The Rolling Stones started off the European leg of their “No Filter” tour with a hit filled set list but a few surprises too! They played “Dancing With Mr D” for the first time since 1973, and “Play With Fire” for the first time since 1990. Here’s the set list.

  • “Sympathy for the Devil”
  • “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
  • “Out of Control”
  • “Just Your Fool”
  • “Ride ‘Em on Down”
  • “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
  • “Play With Fire”
  • “Dancing With Mr. D”
  • “Under My Thumb”
  • “Paint It, Black”
  • “Honky Tonk Women”
  • “Slipping Away”
  • “Happy”
  • “Miss You”
  • “Start Me Up”
  • “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
  • “Gimme Shelter”
  • “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

 

 

