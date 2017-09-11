Rolling Stone’s European Set List

Still rocking after 50 years, The Rolling Stones started off the European leg of their “No Filter” tour with a hit filled set list but a few surprises too! They played “Dancing With Mr D” for the first time since 1973, and “Play With Fire” for the first time since 1990. Here’s the set list.

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Out of Control”

“Just Your Fool”

“Ride ‘Em on Down”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Play With Fire”

“Dancing With Mr. D”

“Under My Thumb”

“Paint It, Black”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Slipping Away”

“Happy”

“Miss You”

“Start Me Up”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”