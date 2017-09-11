Rolling Stone’s European Set List

Still rocking after 50 years, The Rolling Stones started off the European leg of their “No Filter” tour with a hit filled set list but a few surprises too! They played “Dancing With Mr D” for the first time since 1973, and “Play With Fire” for the first time since 1990. Here’s the set list.
- “Sympathy for the Devil”
- “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
- “Out of Control”
- “Just Your Fool”
- “Ride ‘Em on Down”
- “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
- “Play With Fire”
- “Dancing With Mr. D”
- “Under My Thumb”
- “Paint It, Black”
- “Honky Tonk Women”
- “Slipping Away”
- “Happy”
- “Miss You”
- “Start Me Up”
- “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
- “Gimme Shelter”
- “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”