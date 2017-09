Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see John Cleese and The Holy Grail Live on Stage at the State Theater Playhouse Square Wednesday, September 27th at 7:30pm!

PLUS you’ll get to watch Monty Python and The Holy Grail in it’s entirety on the big screen!

Tickets are on sale now at the Playhouse Square box office and playhousesquare.org.

It’s all from 98.5 WNCX.