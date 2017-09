The Blizzard of Ozz was released on September 12, 1980. I was a senior at Mentor High School, and Ozzy rocked! It was his debut solo album and he nailed it! Some really great tunes on that album. Here’s the track list:

Side one:

I Don’t Know Crazy Train Goodbye to Romance Dee Suicide Solution

Side two:

Mr. Crowley No Bone Movies Revelation Mother Earth Steal Away The Night

Here is Mr. Crowley: