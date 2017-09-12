Classic Rock Almanac September 12, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Rush drummer Neil Peart celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

During the ’90s, Peart produced and played on a pair of tribute albums to one of his drum heroes. Who was it? a) Ginger Baker

b) Gene Krupa

c) Elvin Jones

d) Buddy Rich

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Metallica release Death Magnetic, their first album in four years.

2007-Billy Joel is announced as the performer for what will be the final rock concert in 2008 at New York’s soon-to-be demolished Shea Stadium.

2007-Led Zeppelin announce they will reunite for a tribute show to Ahmet Ertegun, the late president of Atlantic Records, on November 26th at the O-2 Arena in London. The date is later changed to December 10th after guitarist Jimmy Page breaks his finger. More than a million people will register online for tickets.

2006-Bob Seger releases Face the Promise, his first studio album in 11 years.

2002-Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger announce they’re reforming The Doors on a full-time basis, with ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland (who’ll depart before the first tour) and Ian Asbury of The Cult as vocalist.

2002-Warren Zevon, 55, announces that he has inoperable lung cancer and plans to write and record as many songs as possible before he dies.

1999-Farm Aid 14 is held in Bristow, Virginia. The lineup includes founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, as well as Trisha Yearwood, Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter, Larry Gatlin and the Dave Matthews Band.

1990-Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks announce that they’ll no longer perform with Fleetwood Mac. (They reunite with the group for Bill Clinton‘s inauguration in 1993 and then again for an MTV special in 1997, which leads to a number-one album and successful concert tour.

1989-Bob Dylan releases Oh Mercy. The album produced by Daniel Lanois contains the songs “Everything Is Broken” and “Ring Them Bells.”

1989-Aerosmith releases its 10th studio album, Pump.

1981-The Rolling Stones‘ Tattoo You enters the Top 40 of Billboard‘s album chart, where it will stay for 30 weeks, including nine at number-one.

1981-Journey tops the Billboard album chart for the first and only time, with Escape.

1970-James Taylor‘s “Fire and Rain” is released.

1965-The Beatles return to The Ed Sullivan Show. It’s their first studio appearance with Ed in more than a year and a half-although they actually taped this segment in August. The Fab Four sing “Help!” and debut their new single, “Yesterday,” which Capitol releases that weekend. This was the final Sullivan show broadcast in black-and-white.

BIRTHDAYS