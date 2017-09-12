Heeding The Call To Evacuate Meant Disciplinary Action

Bet there’s a lawsuit of some sort that’s gonna be filed here. That and someone needs to be retrained and it’s not the employees. Jacksonville, Florida is where Hurricane Irma resided yesterday and they experienced some flooding, nothing like what hit Key West, Naples, Tampa and Orlando but flooding nonetheless. And can you imagine your boss forbidding you to evacuate or you’ll face possible suspension or termination? If it’s a mandatory evacuation do you show him a note from the Governor of Florida?

Thanks to WHNT-TV who have the story. Have a great day.

Florida Pizza Hut manager accused of threatening to punish workers fleeing Irma