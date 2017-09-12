Heeding The Call To Evacuate Meant Disciplinary Action

(Photo credit JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Bet there’s a lawsuit of some sort that’s gonna be filed here. That and someone needs to be retrained and it’s not the employees. Jacksonville, Florida is where Hurricane Irma resided yesterday and they experienced some flooding, nothing like what hit Key West, Naples, Tampa and Orlando but flooding nonetheless. And can you imagine your boss forbidding you to evacuate or you’ll face possible suspension or termination? If it’s a mandatory evacuation do you show him a note from the Governor of Florida?

Thanks to WHNT-TV who have the story. Have a great day.

Florida Pizza Hut manager accused of threatening to punish workers fleeing Irma

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live