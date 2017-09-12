The Daily Cut: Rush “New World Man”

Filed Under: alex lifeson, geddy lee, neil peart, rush, The Daily Cut

Rush: “New World Man”

ALBUM: Signals

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: Neil Peart, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Rush’s only song to chart in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at number-21.

Although Neil Peart’s lyrics feature some pretty heavy geopolitical thought, singer-bassist Geddy Lee says that for him, it’s the rhythm that stands out. “Rhythm is probably the most important facet of that song. It has a slightly ska, slightly reggae-ish rhythm to it. And I think that was a little unexpected for most of our fans, for us to go in that direction rhythmically. And it was a fun song to write.”

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart turns 65 years old today (September 12th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live