The Daily Cut: Rush “New World Man”

Rush: “New World Man”

ALBUM: Signals

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: Neil Peart, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Rush’s only song to chart in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at number-21.

Although Neil Peart’s lyrics feature some pretty heavy geopolitical thought, singer-bassist Geddy Lee says that for him, it’s the rhythm that stands out. “Rhythm is probably the most important facet of that song. It has a slightly ska, slightly reggae-ish rhythm to it. And I think that was a little unexpected for most of our fans, for us to go in that direction rhythmically. And it was a fun song to write.”

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart turns 65 years old today (September 12th).