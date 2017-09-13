Classic Rock Almanac September 13, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Ringo Starr‘s drummer son Zak Starkey turns 52 years old today (September 13th).

Which of these groups has Starkey never drummed in? a) The Who

b) Oasis

c) Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band

d) The Smiths

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Paul McCartney releases Chaos and Creation in the Backyard, his first studio album in four years.

1991-Alice Cooper sells copies of his new album, Hey Stoopid, for 99¢ in New York’s Times Square.

1989-Bruce Springsteen records “Viva Las Vegas” for The Last Temptation of Elvis, a British Elvis Presley tribute album.

1980-Elton John performs a free concert before an estimated 450,000 fans in New York’s Central Park. It’s within earshot of the Dakota, where his pal John Lennon lives, so Elton includes “Imagine” in his set.

1980-Hold Out becomes the first chart-topping album of Jackson Browne‘s career.

1971-Paul and Linda McCartney have a daughter, Stella.

1969-Santana‘s self-titled debut enters the Billboard album chart, on its way to number-four.

1969-The Plastic Ono Band, featuring John Lennon, Eric Clapton and Yoko Ono, plays the Toronto Rock ‘n’ Revival Show alongside Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent and Fats Domino. The performance is recorded and released on the album Live Peace in Toronto.

1965-Ringo Starr‘s wife Maureen gives birth to their son Zak Starkey.

BIRTHDAYS