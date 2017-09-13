Classic Rock Almanac September 13, 2017

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Roger Daltrey, (L), the lead singer of the British rock band the Who, talks with fellow Britons Peter Frampton, (C), and drummer Zak Starkey, (R), son of former Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr, after rehearsing The British Rock Symphony & Choir at a studio in New York City 21 April. Daltrey and Frampton will be guest vocalists for the 60-piece symphony, which includes a rock band, a choir and vocalists, and will play some of the best known works of British bands, including the Beatles, Who, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd during the US tour. AFP PHOTO Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo credit should read HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Ringo Starr‘s drummer son Zak Starkey turns 52 years old today (September 13th).

Which of these groups has Starkey never drummed in?

a) The Who
b) Oasis
c) Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band
d) The Smiths

 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Paul McCartney releases Chaos and Creation in the Backyard, his first studio album in four years.

1991-Alice Cooper sells copies of his new album,  Hey Stoopid, for 99¢ in New York’s Times Square.

1989-Bruce Springsteen records “Viva Las Vegas” for The Last Temptation of Elvis, a British Elvis Presley tribute album.

1980-Elton John performs a free concert before an estimated 450,000 fans in New York’s Central Park. It’s within earshot of the Dakota, where his pal John Lennon lives, so Elton includes “Imagine” in his set.

1980-Hold Out becomes the first chart-topping album of Jackson Browne‘s career.

1971-Paul and Linda McCartney have a daughter, Stella.

1969-Santana‘s self-titled debut enters the Billboard album chart, on its way to number-four.

1969-The Plastic Ono Band, featuring John Lennon, Eric Clapton and Yoko Ono, plays the Toronto Rock ‘n’ Revival Show alongside Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent and Fats Domino. The performance is recorded and released on the album Live Peace in Toronto.

1965-Ringo Starr‘s wife Maureen gives birth to their son Zak Starkey.

BIRTHDAYS

Tim “Ripper” Owens – 50 years old
Beyond Fear/Yngwie Malmsteen/Dio Disciples/Charred Walls of the Damned/ex-Iced Earth/ex-Judas Priest singer. Born 1967.

Dave Mustaine – 56 years old
The singer-guitarist was thrown out of Metallica in 1983 and formed Megadeth. Born 1961.

TRIVIA ANSWER
d) The Smiths (though he was a member of Johnny Marr & the Healers, led by their former guitarist)


