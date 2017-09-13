The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones “Love Is Strong”

The Rolling Stones: “Love Is Strong”

ALBUM: Voodoo Lounge

YEAR: 1994

WRITERS: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Peaked at number-two on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, but only got to number-91 on the Hot 100.

Keith Richards toured with his side band, The X-pensive Winos, in late 1992 and early 1993, supporting his second solo album, Main Offender. He says that may have had something to do with the sound of “Love Is Strong,” the first single from the Stones’ 1994 album Voodoo Lounge. Strong track to play. A lot of that stuff at that time came out of me working with The Winos with Steve Jordan and Charley Drayton and Bobby Keys, Ivan Neville and Waddy Wachtel. I think it was kind of, in a way, a continuation of that. I was still carrying my Winos baggage.”

Don Was, who became The Rolling Stones co-producer starting with Voodoo Lounge, turns 65 years old today (September 13th).

