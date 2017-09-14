Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up On Sobriety & Life After Black Sabbath

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy Osbourne finally opened up on sobriety, life after Black Sabbath and, amidst recent rumors and gossip, his marriage with Sharon.

“I suppose it’s fair to say we love each other,” he told Rolling Stone upon being asked about his extramarital affairs. “I love her, and she loves me. She was brought up in a music industry, so she’s not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star. But that’s a very good question. There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, ‘Oh, we’ve been married 35 years and we’ve never had a row.’ I go, ‘You must have been living in a different f*cking country.’ Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife and I’ve just been angry as f*ck, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘F*ck, I love you.'”

Throughout the interview, he gave a glimpse as to what he’s up to now (hint: he watches a lot of Game of Thrones), what regrets he has, and what he thinks is next — even retirement.

