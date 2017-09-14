September 17, 1967: The Night That Classic Rock Took Over TV…

English rock group The Who, during their 1966 German/Swiss tour, from left to right; drummer Keith Moon (1947 - 1978), Roger Daltrey (vocals), John Entwistle (1944 - 2002, bass guitar) and Pete Townshend (guitar). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Remember when there were only three networks to choose from when you were looking for something to watch on TV? I know, it seems like some form of medieval torture but, hey, back then that was the game. But on September 17, 1967 classic rock, courtesy of The Doors and The Who, taught “Gentle Ben”, “Voyage To The Bottom Of The Sea”, and “Mission Impossible” a very loud lesson.  Click HERE to read all about it…

