Sister Chainsaw

Next to having enough bottled water, non-perishable food items before, during and especially after a hurricane, if you have a chainsaw that is certainly a bonus to chop up fallen trees. And this Sister put on her yellow construction t-shirt with gray and orange reflective tape, and got to work on the Poulon Pro?

Wouldn’t it be cool if her baptismal nun name was Sister Mary Leatherface or something from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies?

Thanks to CBS-Miami, HERE is the story of Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve too 😉