Weezer Pays Homage To The Beach Boys In New Song

It’s no secret that The Beach Boys have influenced many of today’s — and yesterday’s — artists and musicians. Weezer is no exception.

On a new single, “Beach Boys,” Weezer pays homage to their biggest influences.

The hit will appear on Weezer’s upcoming album, Pacific Daydream, which comes out in late October.

According to Rolling Stone, “the track boasts a sparse groove comprised of light drums, a roiling bass and the occasional strike of a reverb soaked guitar. Frontman Rivers Cuomo unspools a string of sweet lyrics about getting a way for a while and crafts delicate four-part harmonies that buoy the Brian Wilson-esque melodies he delivers.”

Hear the track below and let us know what you think.