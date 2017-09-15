Classic Rock Almanac September 15, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Keyboardist Rick Wright, one of the founding members of Pink Floyd, dies in England from cancer. He was 65.

2008-Paul McCartney is the “Most Successful Songwriter of All Time,” according to the 2009 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. Macca has totaled 188 Top 40 hits — with 91 that made the Top 10 and 33 that reached number-one.

2006-At the behest of his daughter, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley begins a sober lifestyle, after many years of drug and alcohol abuse.

1997-Producer George Martin organizes a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall to benefit Montserrat, a Caribbean island devastated by volcanic eruptions. Participants include Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Sting, Elton John and Mark Knopfler.

1990-Bruce Hornsby begins filling in on keyboards for The Grateful Dead after the death of Brent Mydland.

1988-Mark Knopfler announces that Dire Straits has broken up. They’ll re-form three years later, then enter a long hiatus.

1979-In Through the Out Door becomes the sixth Led Zeppelin album to top the Billboard charts, starting a seven-week stay at number-one.

1976-Steely Dan‘s fifth album, The Royal Scam, is certified gold.

1974-Uriah Heep bassist Gary Thain is electrocuted–not fatally–onstage in Dallas. (The following year he dies of drug abuse.)

1973-“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” by Elton John peaks at number-12 on the Billboard chart.

1969-Deep Purple, with new vocalist Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover, perform Concerto for Rock Band and Orchestra with the Royal Philharmonic at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

1966-At the Gaumont Cinema in Hanley, England, with Cream as their opening act, The Who begin their second U-K theater tour. All but three of the 14 scheduled dates wind up being canceled so the band can finish work on its second album.

1964-At Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, authorities order The Beatles off the stage for 15 minutes so the screaming crowd can calm down.

BIRTHDAYS

Kelly Keagy – 65 years old

Night Ranger drummer-singer. Born 1952.

Lee Dorman – Died in 2012

The Iron Butterfly bassist and guitarist died of natural causes December 21st, 2012 at 70. Born 1942.

Signe Anderson (Toly) – Died in 2016

The first singer in Jefferson Airplane, who left after one album and was replaced by Grace Slick, died on January 28th, 2016 — the same day as her onetime bandmate Paul Kantner. She was also 74. Born 1941.