Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: AC/DC Rocks The Palace Theater 39 Years Ago Today!

It was 39 years ago today when AC/DC rocked the Palace Theater over on Euclid Avenue on September 16th, 1978. Although AC/DC was still in a supporting roll, they stopped in Cleveland while on their “Powerage” tour. The show fell on a Saturday night with a start time of 7:30 p.m. And for just $6.00, you got to see the headliner Thin LIzzy, AC/DC, and The Dictators who opened up the show. The Palace Theatre only seats 2,800 people, so it must have been an awesome concert indeed. It’s funny how The Dictators opened up the show when just a year earlier, The Dictators were the headliner in New York and AC/DC opened up for them! Anyhow, let’s go back 39 years and take a look at the set list:

Live Wire Problem Child Sin City Bad Boy Boogie The Jack Rocker

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

– Lead Guitar Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

– Rhythm Guitar Bon Scott – Lead Vocals

– Lead Vocals Cliff WIlliams – Bass

– Bass Phil Rudd – Drums

Bill: Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, The Dictators

Promoter: Belkin Productions

Well, no footage or sound from the night of the show but here is footage of the band just 10 days earlier when they performed on The Midnight Special! This is SIN CITY!