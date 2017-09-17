Classic Rock Almanac September 17, 2017

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N Roses perform live at Rock In Rio II on January 15, 1991 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage/Getty)

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Metallica‘s Death Magnetic bows at number-one on the Billboard album chart with 489-thousand copies sold in just three days. It stays at number-one for three straight weeks.

1997-Fleetwood Mac begins a tour in support of the live reunion album The Dance in Hartford, Connecticut.

1991-Former M-C-5 singer Rob Tyner dies at 46.

1991-Guns n’ Roses release two albums, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, simultaneously at midnight. A half-million copies are sold by 2:00 am.

1976-Ringo Starr releases Ringo’s Rotogravure.

1975-Wish You Were Here becomes Pink Floyd‘s third gold album.

1967-In a performance taped two days earlier, The Who appears on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, doing “I Can See for Miles” and “My Generation.” Keith Moon overdoes the explosive charge in his bass drum, which goes off at the end of “My Generation” and injures him and damages Pete Townshend‘s hearing.

1967-The Doors sing “Light My Fire” on the fall’s first Ed Sullivan Show. Though requested by the producers not to do so, Jim Morrison sings the line “Girl, we couldn’t get much higher,” ensuring that they’d never be asked back to the number-one prime-time variety show.

1933-RCA introduces the 33-and-a-third rpm long-playing record.

BIRTHDAYS

Hank Williams – Died in 1953
The hard-living country legend died at 29 of a heart attack in the backseat of a Cadillac, somewhere between Knoxville, Tennessee and Oak Hill, West Virginia, on the first day of 1953. Born 1923.

 

 

