Browns WR Corey Coleman Reportedly Has Broken Hand

BALTIMORE (92.3 The Fan) – As if Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Ravens wasn’t tough enough the Browns may have lost receiver Corey Coleman, again.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Monday that Coleman indeed did break his right hand and head head coach Hue Jackson will likely deliver the bad news at his press conference at 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Coleman suffered the injury with 13:15 remaining in the fourth quarter following a collision with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphery on an deep ball from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer down the near sideline which fell incomplete.

Coleman was spotted heading to the x-ray room following the game but the team had no further comment other than to say that Coleman would undergo further testing.

Last year Coleman broke his right hand during practice just 3 days after catching 5 passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a Week 2 loss to the Ravens in Cleveland that cost him 6 weeks of his rookie season.

Coleman, who had 5 catches for 53 yards and a TD last week against the Steelers, finished the afternoon with just 1 catch on 7 targets for 9 yards.