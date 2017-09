Madison Square Garden is Bruce Springsteen’s turf, so when Paul McCartney played there on Friday he asked Bruce to join him for a song or two. Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt joined Macca for 2 songs, both of which were “I Saw Her Standing There”. It sounded so nice they did it twice.

They tried to do the song once before in London’s Hyde Park, but the plug was pulled because the show ran too long.