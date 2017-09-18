G3: Joe Satriani, John Petrucci of Dream Theater & Phil Collen of Def Leppard Coming To Rocksino

JOE SATRIANI ANNOUNCES G3 TOUR 2018 FEATURING SATRIANI, JOHN PETRUCCI (DREAM THEATER) AND PHIL COLLEN (DEF LEPPARD)

WHEN: February 22, 2018

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, September 22 at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday, September 21 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

OFFER CODE: WNCX

21 & over only

Purchase Tickets Here

(CLEVELAND, OH) – World-renowned guitar virtuoso, JOE SATRIANI, announces the release of his 16th solo album, What Happens Next, set for release, January 12, 2018 on Sony/Legacy Recordings. Just a day prior to the album release, SATRIANI revives his G3 tour entity, inviting Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard lead guitarist, Phil Collen to join him. There is a special tour pre-sale promotion giving fans the opportunity to buy concert tickets with the new album as well as VIP packages. Go to www.satriani.com/road for more information and specific market pre-sale and on-sale dates.

“G3 tours are always very exciting, challenging and a lot of fun for me,” says Satriani. “I love any chance I get to stand on stage and play for my fans, but I especially love the crazy jolt I get when I can perform alongside other guitarists I admire. It ups my game, it ups their game, and I know our audiences always get a real kick out of the whole experience.”

John Petrucci has a long history with G3 – the Dream Theater founder and guitar virtuoso made his maiden voyage on the tour in 2001, and the 2018 trek will mark his seventh appearance on the bill. “I always look forward to having John on any G3 tour I do,” says Satriani. “He continues to be one of the most incredible and inspiring guitarists I’ve ever played with, and he never fails to do things on stage that I find utterly jaw dropping. I can only imagine what new surprises he’s got planned for this tour.”

2018 will see Phil Collen making his debut as a G3er. The venerable guitarist joined Def Leppard in 1982 and has been a key part of their worldwide multi-platinum success story, but he’s rarely stepped out as a solo axeman in his own right. “That’s what’s going to be so interesting and cool,” Satriani notes. “We think of Phil as being this integrated part of Def Leppard, but I recently got a chance to play with him at my latest G4 Experience in California, and I thought he was extraordinary. In my opinion, he’s probably underrated, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in his full set on the next G3.”

Says Collen, “Being asked to take part in the G3 tour is a real honor. I’ve been fortunate to have played guitar all over the world for many years, but I’ve never been able to stretch out as a player in the way that this tour will allow me to. And I’m thrilled beyond words to be on a bill with Joe Satriani and John Petrucci. They’re two of the greatest guitarists we have. I’m really looking forward to sharing a stage with them.”

Since its debut in 1996, Satriani’s G3 tour has featured the world’s greatest guitarists (everyone from Steve Vai and Eric Johnson to Steve Lukather and Robert Fripp) and has become a consistent concert hall sell-out attraction in the U.S., South America, Europe, Australia and Japan. “I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not,” Satriani says with a laugh. “I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild – it’s everything you could want in a show.”

In addition to Satriani’s new album and exciting tour news, a new documentary “Beyond the Supernova” shot by SATRIANI’s filmmaker son, ZZ, makes its debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival this October. The tour documentary chronicles Joe, along with his band and crew, on their last “Shockwave Supernova” tour throughout Europe and Asia.

Satriani’s Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir first released in May 2014 will now be available in paperback. Pre-orders are available now with the official release on November 7, 2017. The paperback version includes a new chapter focusing on SATRIANI’s last album, Shockwave Supernova. Read an excerpt from the new chapter HERE.

For two decades, the guitar virtuoso has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. SATRIANI’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen front man Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9