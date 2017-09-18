Kyrie: The Ultimate Zen-Master Or Just Freakin’ Crazy?

Kyrie Irving’s recent decision to bolt from the Cavs has raised a whole lot of question about a myriad of things. The biggest one would probably be is he just crazy…or crazy like a fox? Well, this morning he went on ESPN’s “First Take”, with the one-and-only Stephen A. Smith (and that Max dude), to supposedly answer the sporting world’s most pressing questions. Did he? Not only am I not sure if he did, I’m not even sure what planet this dude is on…Read and watch here HERE

