Lanois has production credit on five U2 albums. How many of them won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year?
a) one
b) two (The Joshua Tree and How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)
c) three
d) four

TRIVIA
ANNIVERSARIES
2006-Elton John releases The Captain and the Kid, a sequel to the 1975 classic Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.
1997-Elton John does a live 90-minute VH1 Storytellers show from the House of Blues in New Orleans.
1992-Elton John releases The One.
1987-Pink Floyd release A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the group’s first album without singer-bassist-songwriter Roger Waters.
1981-Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel perform for 400-thousand fans in New York’s Central Park. Their 22-song set is later released as The Concert in Central Park album and shown as an HBO cable special.
1979-The first of five MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), a-k-a “No-Nukes,” concerts is held in New York. The week’s performers include Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Carly Simon and The Doobie Brothers .
1974-Bad Company‘s self-titled debut album is certified gold.
1974-Eric Clapton gets a gold record for his cover of Bob Marley‘s “I Shot the Sheriff.”
1973-Country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons of The Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers dies mysteriously in Joshua Tree, California from what is eventually ruled a drug overdose. He was 26.
1970Neil Young‘s After the Gold Rush and The Moody Blues‘ A Question of Balance both enter the album chart.
1970-The Rolling Stones release their second live album, Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out, recorded the year before at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
1968-Steppenwolf gets a gold record for “Born to Be Wild.”
BIRTHDAYS
Lita Ford – 59 years old
The hard rock singer and guitarist, who was in The Runaways before going solo, was born in London but raised in Los Angeles. Born 1958.
Nile Rodgers – 65 years old
The New Yorker got his first break playing guitar on New York City‘s hit “I’m Doing Fine Now.” He and bassist pal Bernard Edwards formed The Big Apple Band, which became Chic. They recorded several huge disco hits, including “Good Times,” but found greater success writing and producing Sister Sledge (“He’s the Greatest Dancer,” “We Are Family”), Diana Ross (“I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down”) and many others. On his own, Rodgers produced hit albums for David Bowie and The B-52’s, authored an autobiography, survived cancer and more recently worked with Daft Punk.
Brian Epstein – Died in 1967
The quiet and sophisticated Liverpool shop owner became The Beatles‘ first manager. His savvy helped The Fab Four become the biggest stars of their time and opened up America to British rock and roll. He also managed other Liverpool acts (Gerry and the Pacemakers and Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas), as well as American rockers The Cyrkle. He died of a sleeping pill overdose on August 27th, 1967. Born 1934.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) two (The Joshua Tree and How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)