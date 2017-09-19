TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Daniel Lanois, who has helped make records for U2, Peter Gabriel, Neil Young and Bob Dylan, turns 66 years old today (September 19th).

Lanois has production credit on five U2 albums. How many of them won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year? a) one

b) two (The Joshua Tree and How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

c) three

d) four scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Elton John releases The Captain and the Kid, a sequel to the 1975 classic Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.

1997-Elton John does a live 90-minute VH1 Storytellers show from the House of Blues in New Orleans.

1992-Elton John releases The One.

1987-Pink Floyd release A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the group’s first album without singer-bassist-songwriter Roger Waters.

1981-Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel perform for 400-thousand fans in New York’s Central Park. Their 22-song set is later released as The Concert in Central Park album and shown as an HBO cable special.

1979-The first of five MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), a-k-a “No-Nukes,” concerts is held in New York. The week’s performers include Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Carly Simon and The Doobie Brothers .

1974-Bad Company‘s self-titled debut album is certified gold.

1974-Eric Clapton gets a gold record for his cover of Bob Marley‘s “I Shot the Sheriff.”

1973-Country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons of The Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers dies mysteriously in Joshua Tree, California from what is eventually ruled a drug overdose. He was 26.

1970Neil Young‘s After the Gold Rush and The Moody Blues‘ A Question of Balance both enter the album chart.

1970-The Rolling Stones release their second live album, Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out, recorded the year before at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

1968-Steppenwolf gets a gold record for “Born to Be Wild.”

BIRTHDAYS