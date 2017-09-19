The Daily Cut: Elton John “The Bitch Is Back”

Elton John “The Bitch Is Back”

ALBUM: Caribou

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Elton John and Bernie Taupin

The second single off Caribou, it peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bernie Taupin may have had someone specific in mind when he wrote the lyrics to “The Bitch Is Back,” but Elton John doesn’t think it’s about anyone in particular, especially him. ”No absolutely not. I don’t think we’ve ever written a personal song about anybody. There’s no sort of second meaning to ‘The Bitch Is Back’ at all. Maybe I’m wrong, you’d have to ask Taupin, but I’m sure there wasn’t.”

20 years ago today (September 19th, 1997), Elton John did a live 90-minute VH1 Storytellers from the House of Blues in New Orleans.