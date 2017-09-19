The Daily Cut: Elton John “The Bitch Is Back”

Elton John “The Bitch Is Back”

ALBUM: Caribou

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Elton John and Bernie Taupin

The second single off Caribou, it peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bernie Taupin may have had someone specific in mind when he wrote the lyrics to “The Bitch Is Back,” but Elton John doesn’t think it’s about anyone in particular, especially him. ”No absolutely not. I don’t think we’ve ever written a personal song about anybody. There’s no sort of second meaning to ‘The Bitch Is Back’ at all. Maybe I’m wrong, you’d have to ask Taupin, but I’m sure there wasn’t.”

20 years ago today (September 19th, 1997), Elton John did a live 90-minute VH1 Storytellers from the House of Blues in New Orleans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live