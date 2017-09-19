Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day The Who Magic Bus

The Who Magic Bus

The majority of the British Invasion was the remodeling of great American Blues. A clear example of the is Magic Bus from the Whooooo. The song makes use of the Bo Diddley beat.

“Magic Bus” is a song written by Pete Townshend during the time that My Generation was being recorded in 1965. However, it was not recorded by The Who until 1968 and released in the UK on 18 September 1968. It has become one of the band’s most popular songs and has been a concert staple, although when released, the record only reached number 26 in the United Kingdom and number 25 in the United States.

The song’s arrangement uses a Latin percussion instrument known as claves. These are pairs of small wooden sticks that make a distinctive high pitched clicking noise when struck together. The Who previously used this same instrument on the song “Disguises”, which was recorded in 1966.