Classic Rock Almanac September 20, 2017

1975 American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen. (Photo by Monty Fresco/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The original rhythm section of Styx, twin brothers Chuck and John Panozzo, were born 69 years ago today (September 20th).

Chuck still performs with Styx on occasion, but John died in 1996. What was the last Styx album he played on?

a) Kilroy Was Here
b) Edge of the Century
c) Return to Paradise
d) Brave New World

 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Billy Joel gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1985-Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersSouthern Accents album is certified platinum.

1982-Joan Jett and the Blackhearts‘ “I Love Rock and Roll” single is certified platinum.

1975-Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born to Run” is released as a single.

1975-David Bowie hits number-one in Billboard with “Fame.”

1969-Blind Faith‘s self-titled album hits number-one.

1966-George Harrison goes to India for his first visit with spiritual guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

BIRTHDAYS

Chuck Panozzo – 69 years old
Styx bassist. Born 1948.

John Panozzo – Died in 1996
The Styx drummer died of alcohol-related causes July 16th, 1996 at 47. Born 1948.

 TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Edge of the Century




