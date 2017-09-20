Classic Rock Almanac September 20, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The original rhythm section of Styx, twin brothers Chuck and John Panozzo, were born 69 years ago today (September 20th).

Chuck still performs with Styx on occasion, but John died in 1996. What was the last Styx album he played on?

a) Kilroy Was Here

b) Edge of the Century

c) Return to Paradise

d) Brave New World