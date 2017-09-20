Meet The “Mini-Satans”

Filed Under: actionnewsjax.com, nas jax nurses post pictures of mini satans
(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Babies when they are born are described as “little angles” or “bundles of joy” and when these little bundles entered the world they certainly weren’t called that. As you’ll hear and see HERE thanks to Action New Jax, one of the nurses on duty during this had an alibi. Saying that she was bored and was looking for something fun to do and not be offensive. You’re right. It wasn’t you that were trying to be offensive, you were just posing those newborns to be offensive then posting on social media.

Someone’s getting a spanking.

Have a great day.

 

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live