Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Jimmy Page Wasting My Time

Jimmy Page – Wasting My Time
Outrider LP by Jimmy Page, released by Geffen Records on 19 June 1988. It is his first solo studio album and the first time since 1969 he has recorded with a record label other than Atlantic Records/Swan Song Records. Page recorded the music at his personal studio The Sol. Robert Plant guests on one track, “The Only One”, while John Bonham’s son Jason plays drums for the first time on record.
Credits
Artist Credit
Pete Ashworth Photography
Barriemore Barlow Drums
Dick Beetham Assistant Engineer
Jason Bonham Drums, Guest Artist
Chris Farlow Composer, Vocals
Chris Farlowe Vocals
Tony Franklin Bass
JL Artwork, Cover Coordinator
Felix Krish Bass
Durban Laverde Bass
George Marino Mastering
Leif Mases Engineer, Mixing
John Miles Composer, Vocals
Jimmy Page Composer, Cover Art Concept, Guitar (Acoustic), Guitar (Electric), Guitar (Synthesizer), Primary Artist, Producer, Synthesizer
Robert Plant Composer, Guest Artist, Vocals
Leon Russell Composer