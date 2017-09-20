Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Jimmy Page Wasting My Time

Jimmy Page – Wasting My Time

Outrider LP by Jimmy Page, released by Geffen Records on 19 June 1988. It is his first solo studio album and the first time since 1969 he has recorded with a record label other than Atlantic Records/Swan Song Records. Page recorded the music at his personal studio The Sol. Robert Plant guests on one track, “The Only One”, while John Bonham’s son Jason plays drums for the first time on record.

Credits

Artist Credit

Pete Ashworth Photography

Barriemore Barlow Drums

Dick Beetham Assistant Engineer

Jason Bonham Drums, Guest Artist

Chris Farlow Composer, Vocals

Chris Farlowe Vocals

Tony Franklin Bass

JL Artwork, Cover Coordinator

Felix Krish Bass

Durban Laverde Bass

George Marino Mastering

Leif Mases Engineer, Mixing

John Miles Composer, Vocals

Jimmy Page Composer, Cover Art Concept, Guitar (Acoustic), Guitar (Electric), Guitar (Synthesizer), Primary Artist, Producer, Synthesizer

Robert Plant Composer, Guest Artist, Vocals

Leon Russell Composer