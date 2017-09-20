Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Jimmy Page Wasting My Time

Outrider LP by Jimmy Page, released by Geffen Records on 19 June 1988. It is his first solo studio album and the first time since 1969 he has recorded with a record label other than Atlantic Records/Swan Song Records. Page recorded the music at his personal studio The Sol. Robert Plant guests on one track, “The Only One”, while John Bonham’s son Jason plays drums for the first time on record.

Credits

Artist     Credit

Pete Ashworth   Photography

Barriemore Barlow          Drums

Dick Beetham     Assistant Engineer

Jason Bonham    Drums, Guest Artist

Chris Farlow        Composer, Vocals

Chris Farlowe     Vocals

Tony Franklin      Bass

JL            Artwork, Cover Coordinator

Felix Krish            Bass

Durban Laverde Bass

George Marino  Mastering

Leif Mases           Engineer, Mixing

John Miles           Composer, Vocals

Jimmy Page         Composer, Cover Art Concept, Guitar (Acoustic), Guitar (Electric), Guitar (Synthesizer), Primary Artist, Producer, Synthesizer

Robert Plant       Composer, Guest Artist, Vocals

Leon Russell        Composer

