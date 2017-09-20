The Daily Cut: Bruce Springsteen “Born to Run”

Bruce Springsteen: “Born to Run”

ALBUM: Born to Run



YEAR: 1975



WRITER: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce’s fourth single, it was his first to crack the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number-23.

“Born to Run” was the only song on the Born to Run album to feature the late E Street Band keyboardist Danny Federici. In 1993, he spoke about his contribution to the song and how sure they were that it would be their breakthrough hit. “Absolutely. Oh, full blast, turn the volume up, this is the one, this is gonna do it. I actually went to Bruce’s house, he was living in Long Branch, and he was playing me the middle of the song and we couldn’t decide what to put in the middle of the song. We ended up putting an organ growling in the middle. We actually listened to some soundtracks of motorcycles and cars burning rubber and street sounds.

On September 20th, 2009 at the United Center in Chicago, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed the Born to Run album in its entirety for the second time ever.