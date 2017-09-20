To LeBron, His Next Foul Will Be His First…

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

First of all, not to be misunderstood, I am huge LeBron James fan and from the bottom of my heart I thank him for bringing his talents back to C-Town and bringing us an NBA Championship. And yes he is in the running to be considered the greatest NBA player of all-time and it has been wonderful to watch his career, for the most part, up close and personal.

But the one thing about LeBron’s game that just drives me crazy(and he certainly isn’t alone on this one) is his  unwavering belief that he has yet to commit a personal foul in his long and storied NBA career. Oh, man, the faces, the disbelief, and the astonishment. But there are all kinds of reactions in the NBA when the call just doesn’t go your way. Click HERE for the breakdown…

