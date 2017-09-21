Classic Rock Almanac September 21, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Elvis Costello releases The Delivery Man; John Fogerty puts out Deja Vu All Over Again.

2004-Green Day releases American Idiot.

2001-America: A Tribute to Heroes, a star-studded telethon for families impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks, airs on numerous outlets from studios in New York and Los Angeles. Performers include U2, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Neil Young and Paul Simon.

1985-Dire Straits‘ “Money for Nothing” hits number-one on the Billboard pop chart.

1984-David Bowie releases the Tonight album.

1979-Cheap Trick releases its fourth album, Dream Police, which was held back when the live At Budokan import took off and got an American release.

1974-Bachman-Turner Overdrive releases “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” as a single.

1974-Guitarist Ariel Bender (Luther Grosvenor), who had replaced Mick Ralphs in the band, leaves Mott the Hoople.

1968-Jimi Hendrix releases his version of Bob Dylan‘s “All Along the Watchtower.”

1966-Jimi Hendrix and his manager, Chas Chandler, arrive in London from New York, where Chandler had discovered Hendrix playing in Greenwich Village clubs. Chandler convinces Hendrix that Britain will be more receptive to his style. During the flight, Hendrix decides to change the spelling of his first name from Jimmy to Jimi.

1964-Still known as The High Numbers, The Who cut an audition tape at Abbey Road studios, recording such material as “Smokestack Lightning.”

BIRTHDAYS