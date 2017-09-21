Yoko Sours On John Lemon

A Polish beverage company was contacted by Yoko Ono to stop using the name John Lemon on a line of its’ beverages. No image of John Lennon was used on the product, but the similarity of the name made Yoko take legal action. Europeans often use the name lemonade for any kind of pop. The remaining inventory is allowed to be sold, and I’m sure that collectors are buying it up by the trunkload!

See it HERE

I guess if someone made a rhubarb soda (or Plum, or Pear) and named it after my spouse I wouldn’t like it either.