Classic Rock Almanac September 22, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 25 years ago today (September 22nd, 1992), Bruce Springsteen taped an electric set for MTV Unplugged.

The show was renamed because he didn’t unplug for it. What was it called? a) MTV Unplugged Goes Electric

b) MTV Loud and Proud

c) MTV Plugged

d) He’s the Boss

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces the nominees for the class of 2009 — Jeff Beck, Metallica, Chic, Wanda Jackson, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Run-DMC, The Stooges, War and Bobby Womack.

1992-Bruce Springsteen plays an electric set on MTV’s Unplugged show. The episode is renamed MTV Plugged.

1989-Bruce Springsteen hops onstage with reggae legend Jimmy Cliff at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. The pair sing Cliff’s “Trapped,” which Springsteen recorded for the We Are the World album. 1977-Billy Joel releases The Stranger. 1976-Bob Dylan‘s Hard Rain album, recorded live on the Rolling Thunder Revue tour, goes gold. 1976-Bob Seger records “Night Moves” in Toronto, Canada. 1972-David Bowie begins his first U.S. tour with The Spiders From Mars at Cleveland’s Music Hall. 1969-The “Paul Is Dead” controversy gets underway when an Illinois college newspaper runs an article with the headline “Clues Hint at Beatle Death.” The piece cites the Sgt. Pepper album cover and the line “I buried Paul,” which John Lennon would later claim is “I’m very bored,” in the fadeout of “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

1969-The Band‘s self-titled second album is released.

1968-The Who begins recording Tommy in London.