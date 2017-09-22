The Daily Cut: David Bowie “Suffragette City”

David Bowie: “Suffragette City”

ALBUM: Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

YEAR: 1972

WRITER: David Bowie

Never released as a single, it was the B-side of “Starman,” the only single off from Ziggy Stardust…, which peaked at number-65 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former Mott the Hoople frontman Ian Hunter recalls that “All the Young Dudes” wasn’t the first song David Bowie offered his band for the make-or-break album he was going to produce for them in 1972. He says Bowie gave a demo to Mott bassist Pete Overend Watts of a different song, one that would go on become a key track from his own Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album. “He approached him with ‘Suffragette City,’ so Pete brought it to me and I said, ‘No, it’s not strong enough,’ ‘cause we’d had three stiff singles in a row on Island Records. And it was like The Kinks, we were going to have to have a ‘You Really Got Me’ to break though. I mean, nobody wanted to know us. Meanwhile, we’re selling out everywhere and that was only going to last so long without a record, right?”

45 years ago today (September 22nd, 1972), David Bowie began his first U.S. tour with The Spiders From Mars at Cleveland’s Music Hall.